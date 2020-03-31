‘Universal masking’ at nursing homes

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities must implement “universal masking” of all staff and visitors under updated guidance issued by the state Department of Health this week, while symptomatic residents must wear a mask while receiving direct care.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli announced the new policy on Tuesday in the wake of disturbing reports of the virus spreading rapidly among elderly residents in nursing homes.

She said statistics from Washington State indicate that asymptomatic but infected health care workers there had spread the virus while caring for nursing home residents.

As of Tuesday, roughly one in five of New Jersey’s coronavirus-related deaths have occurred at long-term care facilities, and 81 of the 375 such facilities in the state had at least one COVID-19 case.

In addition, Persichilli said long-term care facilities must create separate wings, units or floors to house asymptomatic new residents or those returning from the hospital, and other areas to care for residents who have or are thought to have COVID-19.

“They must limit the staff working between the wings or units as much as possible to avoid spread of the virus,” she added.

Camden County to open testing site; options expand statewide

Camden County will open a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site in the city of Camden on Wednesday as more South Jersey counties prepare for a surge in coronavirus cases akin to what has happened in their northern neighbors.

The site in Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park will be open by appointment only to symptomatic Camden County residents with a referral from a health care provider from Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., until April 15.

There are also public coronavirus testing sites in Burlington and Ocean counties, which have similarly seen their positive cases and deaths creep up in recent days.

The majority of New Jersey’s coronavirus cases remain concentrated in northern counties outside New York City — Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union.

The state is operating two drive-thru testing sites in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, at Bergen County Community College and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Monmouth County. Other testing sites are open for residents in Passaic, Morris, Hudson, Union, Middlesex and Mercer counties, as well as Jersey City.

The state is keeping a running list of New Jersey coronavirus testing sites, which includes details on each one’s operating procedures and symptom requirements.