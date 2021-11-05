As results in New Jersey’s tight gubernatorial race streamed in following Tuesday’s election, social media users began incorrectly claiming that real-time election results from news organizations showed proof of election fraud in the state’s most populous county.

In reality, the posts misunderstood real-time election reporting labels used in Associated Press election data and jumped to false conclusions about the count in Bergen County. Specifically, they zeroed in on a label on those results that said that 100% of precincts had reported, without understanding that the percentage did not include mail-in ballots.

Even after incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had eked out a statewide victory against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli Wednesday evening, baseless claims that Democrats had nefariously infused ballots into the race in the dead of night continued to spread online by the thousands.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.