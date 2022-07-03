Bit by a tick in New Jersey? Rutgers scientists want you to mail it in

The new program she leads is called New Jersey Ticks 4 Science. “Understanding what the abundance and distribution of species of concern is sort of the first step in integrated pest management,” Fonseca said.

To contribute to the project, so-called “citizen scientists” should start by taking a picture of the tick and uploading it to the NJ Ticks 4 Science website, with information about where it was found.

Fonseca then suggests storing it in a plastic bag in your refrigerator or freezer. Once Rutgers scientists confirm that the submitted photo is indeed a tick, they will follow up within 48 hours with instructions about how and where to mail it in.

Program participants will be able to see what kind of tick they submitted after Fonseca and her team have identified them. Rutgers researchers will also screen the ticks to find out what bacteria they might be carrying.

​​All specimens submitted will be added to a database that tracks tick distributions across New Jersey, including the incidence of over 15 tick-transmitted pathogens and parasites.

Fonseca says it’s important to know what kind of ticks are present in the area because it can help doctors run more precise tests when they’re looking for vector-borne diseases.

“If your doctor doesn’t know that this pathogen may be present, they won’t test for it,” she said.

Drexel University also has a tick collection program. The Center for Advanced Microbial Processing (CAMP) receives ticks in the mail, not only from our region, but all over the world.

“Ticks are kind of little garbage cans,” said Kayla Socarras, a Ph.D. candidate who runs the center’s tick collection program. “They really carry anything that they can get, and ticks are capable of giving human beings viruses, bacteria, or even parasites.”