Police investigate phoned threat to Rider University
Students, faculty, and staff were ordered to shelter in place while police investigated an active shooter threat Monday afternoon.
Investigators are looking for who called in a threat to Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.J.
The university’s public safety office received an anonymous phone call Monday threatening gun violence on campus, according to officials.
A shelter-in-place order was immediately issued through the university’s alert system after 1 p.m. Professors were told not to dismiss students.
The investigation by Lawrence Township Police and public safety determined there was no threat to the campus. The shelter-in-place order was lifted after 2 p.m.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
