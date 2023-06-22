Gov. Murphy and N.J. lawmakers announce deal on property tax break for seniors

The program could be complex to roll out, and the economy could use more time to improve, Murphy said by way of explaining why it wouldn’t take full effect right away.

The program will cost $1.2 billion once fully implemented, the governor said.

It still must be voted on by the Democratic-held Assembly and Senate, which are considering the governor’s $53.1 billion proposal ahead of a July 1 constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget.

The leaders said it’s needed to stem the flow of seniors leaving the state for more tax-friendly locales, particularly in the South.

“This agreement says we care about our seniors and making New Jersey affordable for all,” Murphy said.

Coughlin added: “This will give people the opportunity to stay in New Jersey. It is the right thing to do, not just for seniors, although they’ll get the checks. The benefit really extends to all of the family.”