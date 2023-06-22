Harm reduction advocates oppose the move saying it will unfairly target drug users who they say need treatment, not incarceration.

“There are evidence-based public health proposals that can better ensure that we’re reducing overdose deaths and keeping people safe,” said Ami Kachalia, a campaign strategist for the ACLU-NJ. “That’s things like harm reduction and access to health care and housing and other opportunities and not more criminalization.”

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 32-0. Eight Democrats did not vote on the measure, including Sen. Nellie Pou, D-Passaic, who voted against the measure when it came before the Senate Judiciary Committee in February.

“I’m not easy on crime. That’s what everybody might want to say, but I’m not ready to lock the key on someone that ought to be given the opportunity to get the help they need,” Pou said at the time.

Committee hearings over the issue were at times tense and marked by impassioned testimony from harm reduction advocates.

“Lawmakers can say that this bill will not harm people struggling with their drug use, but the bill language says otherwise,” Jenna Mellor, executive director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition, said in a statement. “The proposal is so broad sweeping that, if we were talking about alcohol, someone carrying a six-pack could be arrested and charged as if they operated a brewery. The bill not only doubles down on punishments that we know are ineffective, but it’s based on assumptions that are out of step with the realities of the drug supply and experiences of people who use drugs. “

The bill also makes an offense involving more than 10 grams of fentanyl a first-degree crime, punishable by up to 10 to 20 years in prison. A third-degree crime, which is already punishable by up to three to five years in prison, could also land someone a fine of up to $75,000 under the legislation.

The General Assembly will still need to pass the measure before it can head to Governor Murphy’s desk for enactment.