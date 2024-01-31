Since 2022 René has been painting historic scenes of Grant Street Beach, some based on archival photos from the 1930s and 40s, others based on her own imagination. The artist revels in eye-popping color, putting her figures against abstract pink backgrounds and dressing them in classic 1940s bathing suits with bold colors that did not exist at the time.

Even the ice cream cones, eaten while sitting on the boardwalk, sparkle with colorful jimmies.

Her paintings accompany photos of New Jersey’s historically Black beaches in the exhibition “Line in the Sand: Segregated Beaches in Cape May and Atlantic City,” now on view at the Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May. The display focuses on two beaches circa 1930s through 1960s: Grant Street Beach in Cape May and Chicken Bone Beach in Atlantic City.

Chicken Bone Beach, aka Missouri Avenue Beach, is the more well-known of the two. During its heyday it was visited by famous Black entertainers who came to perform in Atlantic City Nightclubs: Sammy Davis, Jr., Louis Jordan, the Mills Brothers and showgirls from the nearby Club Harlem were known to spend time on the beach.

The activities at Chicken Bone Beach were documented by a professional photographer at the time, John Mosley, whose images of Black life in Philadelphia are held at the Charles Blockson Library at Temple University. For the last 50 years, the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation has been protecting and promoting the historic legacy of the beach, mostly through jazz performances.

On the other hand, Grant Street Beach has led a much quieter life. Few if any celebrities are known to have visited, and no professional photographers are known to have chronicled the beach. The photos on view in “Line in the Sand” are candid snapshots entirely sourced from local family scrapbooks, collected by the Center for Community Arts (CCA) in Cape May.

“It wasn’t even that much known by us until we started doing this research almost 30 years ago,” said Hope Gaines, of CCA’s historical committee and curator of “Line in the Sand.”

In the 1990s, the CCA started conducting oral histories with longtime Black residents of Cape May to document the community’s history. Those interviews ultimately were published in 2022 as the book “Black Voices of Cape May: A Feeling of Community.”

“We started interviewing people and after a couple of years people started giving us stuff. They kept handing us things,” Gaines said. “Everybody has these pictures of their kids digging holes in the sand, or lined up like this.”

Gaines pointed to a photo of a group of Black men on the beach standing on each other’s shoulders, forming a pyramid. Nearby is a panoramic series of shots showing a line of Black lifeguards posing on the sand. A trio of women posed with their arms around each other’s shoulders, circa 1940s. They were waitresses at a nearby hotel who spent their afternoons at the beach between the lunch and dinner rushes: one has an insouciant expression, another seems shy.