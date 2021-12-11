Night Tours: Winter Holidays at Eastern State Penitentiary

Eastern State Penitentiary’s crowd-pleasing Night Tours program has returned for the holiday season.

Similar to recent Halloween events, Eastern State has found ways to celebrate the holidays that honor its mission of criminal justice reform advocacy.

There will be self-guided audio tours, massive projections, and a pop-up museum featuring artifacts from throughout the prison’s history. The Fair Chance beer garden, a partnership with Triple Bottom Brewing, will feature food and drinks from fair chance businesses that are committed to employing formerly incarcerated people.

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, visitors will be able to see the Catholic Chaplain’s Office, which prominently features a nativity scene mural painted by a prisoner in the 1950s. There, you can write holiday cards for incarcerated people, acknowledging how difficult the season can be for people in prison and their families.