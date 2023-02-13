Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a gimpy ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Mahomes limped off the field after aggravating a right ankle injury just before halftime, but returned to lead Kansas City to its second Super Bowl win in four years.