New road map to improve diversity among Delaware lawyers, judges

Nine months after declaring that racial diversity among judges in Delaware “is inadequate,” Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. released a strategic plan Tuesday to increase the number of Black and Latino members of the Delaware Bar.

The report highlighted several numbers that illustrate the disparities in Delaware. For example, Black students made up just 10.5% of those enrolled at Delaware Law School in 2019-2020. That’s well below the state’s demographics, as Black residents make up 22% of the population. Latino students made up 6% of the law school’s student body in a state where Latino residents make up 9.6% of the population.

Black judges make up 16% of Delaware’s jurists, while only 5% of judges are Latino.

The report noted that “demographic profile data of Delaware attorneys is limited, but indirect data suggest a profession that does not reflect the population.”

But it cites 2020 data from National Association for Law Placement that 5.3% of Wilmington law partners and 11.6% of associates are people of color. Nationally, 10.2% of partners and 26.5% of associates are people of color.