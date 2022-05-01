There is a shovel to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the church, the original subscription list of the first members of the church from 1772 and newspaper articles from when the church was among four that were the target of an arsonist.

The current sanctuary was rebuilt in 1958. The church’s stained glass windows have still not been cleaned from the fire.

“You can see that some attempts have been made to clean them,” Hall said. “But at some point they stopped.” He further explained that the ash on the windows was a sign of faith, that the church still stood despite being set on fire.

Turning Point has withstood arson, white flight and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

The membership is much more diverse, with about 100 members on the rolls. Prior to the pandemic, about 60 people would attend service. Hall said the numbers have fallen off, but people are starting to come back.

“We, on a given Sunday, will have maybe 35 in person and 30 or 35 online,” he said, adding one woman has faithfully logged on to watch services from Oakland, California which start at 6:30 a.m., Pacific Time.

“Invariably, she’s there and I use her as an example,” Hall adds. “She is here [very early] her time and you guys can’t get here at 9:30, what’s up with that?”

Service…after service

Turning Point prides itself on being active in the city, by collaborating with several organizations.

The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen served its first meal in the church’s fellowship hall in 1982. Hall has recently joined the organization’s board. It’s one of several churches that sponsors the Kingsbury’s Twin Towers housing complex. In addition, the church has a food ministry that has grown during the pandemic.

“One of the things that I am grateful to God for about a Turning Point is that we strive to be a relevant church with the heart for the city,” Hall said. “This building is just a place for worship. This is a place for celebration. But the church work takes place outside of these four walls.”

Hall said that many urban churches have deserted cities across the country. But Turning Point decided to stay where they’ve been for 250 years and be a part of Trenton.

“[Through] the ups and the downs, the ins and the outs, the good and the bad,” he said. “So much so that now we’re around the corner from Starbucks.”