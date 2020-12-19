Garden State voters want more election reforms, according to a recent poll.

Those who participated expressed support for a wide variety of changes to make it easier to vote. Among the reforms that have broad support are increasing the number of locations and extending hours for in-person early voting, paying poll workers more, and requiring that employers give paid time off to vote.

The poll was commissioned by the Newark-based social justice nonprofit Project Ready and conducted by Change Research.

“I think the goal is to continue to make our democracy equitable,” said Shennell McCloud, executive director of Project Ready. “In order to continue to make it equitable, we have to be able to institute reforms that appeal to all.”

McCloud noted that more voters participated in this past election than in elections prior. She attributed that to increased availability to register and cast a ballot.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the July primary and November general elections to be conducted through the mail. All registered voters received a mail ballot whether they applied for one or not. Completed ballots were either mailed in, dropped off at secure dropoff boxes or turned over to poll workers on Election Day.