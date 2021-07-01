New Jersey team to assist in Florida condo collapse search

New Jersey’s urban search and rescue team deployed to Florida on Thursday to help with rescue and recovery efforts one week after a 12-story beachfront condominium building came crashing down.

New Jersey Task Force 1 sent 70 members who specialize in 21 technically skilled positions and 10 ground support personnel. It is the unit’s eighth deployment under FEMA since 2016.

The team’s past experience with structural collapses includes the Twin Towers in the Sept. 11 attacks, the Tropicana Hotel ‘s parking garage and the Hackensack parking garage.