This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

A day after Gov. Phil Murphy said the state stands ready to provide a safe harbor and support for Afghan refugees, the U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will be one of four military installations to begin to receive them in coming days.

But numerous questions remain about what will happen to the refugees once they get here.

Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor said during a Pentagon briefing on Monday that in the past 24 hours five flights landed at Dulles International Airport with approximately 1,300 passengers. He said besides Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort Lee in Virginia and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin will receive the refugees. He said currently there are 1,200 people at the military bases. It was unclear if any had already arrived in New Jersey.

“North Com continues to build out capacity to ensure they are prepared to receive more flights that will come in the next few days,’’ Taylor said.

Murphy, during his regular coronavirus briefing, said he had spoken to military officials who told him some of the Afghan refugees that arrive at Dulles will then be transported to the New Jersey base. He said their arrival is imminent, even though a lot of the details still need to be determined.

“We are honored to do our part,’’ he said.