New Jersey, New York hide full details of COVID-19 spending

New York and New Jersey, early hot spots during the COVID-19 pandemic, have so far declined to release detailed breakdowns of their spending on personal protective gear and medical equipment during the first frenzied months of the virus outbreak.

The administration of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said the state spent $830 million through nearly 400 contracts on protective gear and durable medical equipment from March through November.

An online database maintained by the state comptroller’s office lists basic information about those deals, including names of vendors and the dates and amounts of payments.

But state officials have for months refused public records requests for purchase orders that would reveal comprehensive details, like how many masks, gowns and ventilators it ordered from each vendor, how many orders were fulfilled, and how much it has recovered from failed deals.

Nationwide, reporting by The Associated Press revealed that from the time the virus began spreading in the U.S. until summer, states spent more than $7 billion on personal protective gear and high-end medical equipment such as ventilators and infrared thermometers. Much of that spending was done outside the normal competitive bidding process and had not previously been disclosed publicly.

Every state except New York and New Jersey responded to AP’s public records request by providing a detailed breakdown of the spending and suppliers.

“That is black letter public information,” Empire Center for Public Policy Senior Fellow for Health Policy Bill Hammond said. “There’s nothing more clearly that the public is entitled to know than how their money is being spent.”

The AP first requested details about purchases in the spring, but Cuomo’s administration never provided them. Cuomo’s budget office asked AP in July to formally submit a request through New York’s open records law. Since then, the administration has sent the AP monthly notices saying it needs more time to search for and review records. The latest estimate was mid- to late January.

Cuomo’s office and the Department of Health did not respond to requests for comment to explain the repeated delays.

New Jersey also failed to provide purchase orders for personal protective equipment, saying fulfilling the request would be “substantially disruptive to agency operations.”

The state did provide a one-page document showing it spent $164 million for 153 million pieces of equipment, including masks, gloves, goggles, beds and even morgue trucks.