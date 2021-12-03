This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

What makes this 18-minute video so compelling is that it’s an extraordinary departure from the usual tedium of State House deliberations.

Shot by NJ Spotlight News’ Kevin Phalon, it follows a group of Republican assemblymen yesterday as they defied vaccination protocols — if not outright orders — and pushed their way into the Assembly chamber.

Assemblymen Erik Peterson, Hal Wirths, Brian Bergen and John DiMaio took on state police stationed at the chamber’s stately entrance and refused to show their vaccination records, as required by new pandemic rules.

After a brief standoff and lots of overheated rhetoric about “tyranny” and “liberty dying here on the floor,” the police eventually let them and more than a dozen others into the building.