N.J. coronavirus recovery: State outlines COVID spending accountability plan
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
New Jersey has reported 192,290 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 14,170 confirmed deaths and 1,780 possible deaths. The rate of transmission remains below the benchmark at 0.92.
Compliance plan for COVID-19 relief funds released
The state COVID-19 Compliance and Oversight Task Force on Wednesday released its plan for ensuring federal pandemic relief funds are managed properly.
The plan gives state agencies an overview on how to stay within legal compliance as they use money from the federal CARES Act and two related bills. Within the plan, the seven elements to ensure transparency and accountability are explained in detail. For example, COVID-19 accountability officers, senior-level officials within an agency, serve as direct points of contact for the Governor’s Disaster Relief Office and the task force. Integrity monitors are charged with reporting potential criminal activity to the attorney general’s office.
More than $10 billion in CARES Act funding has been allocated to New Jersey, including nearly $3.4 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, $1.7 billion for hospitals in the state, $750 million in FEMA disaster relief, $1.4 billion for NJ Transit and hundreds of millions to support educational institutions.
The task force and the disaster relief office were created by executive order on July 17. The task force was given the responsibility for advising those receiving relief funds on complying with federal and state laws and mitigate the risk of waste, fraud and abuse.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!