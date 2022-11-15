It’s a stark change in policy for the second-term Democrat who ended the practice in 2018 after he promised animal rights activists he would do so on the campaign trail. In August, amid growing concern and after reports of a bear attack in Sussex County, Murphy said his administration was monitoring the situation closely.

“Since the outset of my administration, I have promised to ground every difficult decision on the latest science and evidence in order to protect our communities,” Murphy said in a statement.

“From the data we have analyzed to the stories we have heard from families across the state, it is clear that New Jersey’s black bear population is growing significantly, and nonlethal bear management strategies alone are not enough to mitigate this trend”

He added that New Jersey families deserve to be protected from possible harm.

“While I committed to ending the bear hunt, the data demands that we act now to prevent tragic bear-human interactions. We must responsibly adapt to the population with carefully regulated and strict bear population management strategies to ensure our communities and families are protected from the growing black bear population.”