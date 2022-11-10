New Jersey aims to tackle carjacking trend with new legislation

More than 14,000 cars were stolen in New Jersey in 2021. That set a dubious record that state officials are eager not to repeat. In April, Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans to spend $10 million on an automated license plate reading system to help police track cars that are stolen.

He says that effort is paying off with a 14% drop in auto thefts in September compared to the same month last year. October auto thefts were also down 12% compared to last year. NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin said that translates to 367 fewer cars being stolen in those two months compared to 2021 numbers.

“We are confident that these steps investing directly in law enforcement and empowering them in their work have already had an impact in reversing the increase in car thefts earlier this year,” Murphy said.

“We also know that we must do more to reduce the likelihood of car thefts and hold those who do commit these crimes accountable. Bringing down the number of vehicle thefts will also reduce the occurrence of violent crime, as we know that too often stolen cars are used in shootings and other acts of violence.”

He’s hoping to extend that decline by throwing his support behind a series of bills.