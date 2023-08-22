Wildfire near Atco Dragway spreads to 1,200 acres, is 40% contained: N.J. Forest Fire Service
This is the thirteenth wildfire to break out in New Jersey this season, officials say.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The battle to contain a wildfire in New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest continued Monday.
The flames have grown to 1,200 acres in size and are 40% contained as of the latest update.
Officials say the fire began in the area of Jackson Road near the shuttered Atco Dragway in Waterford Township, giving this fire its name – the ‘Dragway Wildfire.’ It has since spread to both Camden and Burlington counties.
“We’ll be here for a few days. Looking at the extent of the fire and the weather forecast, there’s very little precipitation in the near future,” said Jay Wyatt, section forest fire warden.
Crews are now utilizing a backfire operation, which means they will intentionally set fire along the inner edge of the fire line in an effort to change the direction of the blaze.
“This fire started in a very, very remote area. Our apparatus could not make access to the fire. We made access to the fire on foot, but because we can’t get any bulldozers or any fire apparatus to the fire, we have to bring it out to a safe place to contain it,” Wyatt said.
A portion of Jackson Road – from Atsion Road to Tremont Avenue – is closed while crews work to keep the flames under control.
Officials said there are a few things residents can expect as the fire continues to burn.
“I’m sure that with the wind shift smoke is going to turn and blow out of the north, which is going to impact more people than it is impacting now,” Wyatt said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
