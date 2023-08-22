Wildfire near Atco Dragway spreads to 1,200 acres, is 40% contained: N.J. Forest Fire Service

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The battle to contain a wildfire in New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest continued Monday.

The flames have grown to 1,200 acres in size and are 40% contained as of the latest update.

Officials say the fire began in the area of Jackson Road near the shuttered Atco Dragway in Waterford Township, giving this fire its name – the ‘Dragway Wildfire.’ It has since spread to both Camden and Burlington counties.

“We’ll be here for a few days. Looking at the extent of the fire and the weather forecast, there’s very little precipitation in the near future,” said Jay Wyatt, section forest fire warden.