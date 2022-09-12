Policy experts are praising a new online dashboard from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office that allows people to view internal investigations of officers at law enforcement agencies across the state. They call it a good first step that’s helpful to the public, while hoping that more will be done to publicly identify bad cops.

“It’s a good step in the right direction as far as transparency, but accountability must follow,” said Dr. Jason Williams, associate professor of justice studies at Montclair State University. “We have to continue to watch and make sure that we gain…some type of movement in the system.”

Now that the information is more publicly available, Williams wants to know how officials are going to respond to the data.

“Are they going to be compelled to write analyses and then fix their particular municipalities,” he posed. “What are they going to do with this data?”

Marleina Ubel, a state policy analyst and fellow with New Jersey Policy Perspective, noted that the information about internal investigations was already publicly available, but it was not in an easy-to-access format until this week.

“It was just in separate reports,” she said describing the Internal Affairs Annual Summary Reports, adding that “it wasn’t easy to navigate.”

Ubel said it was great to have a database that is easy to navigate and very comprehensive. She would also like to see the Legislature follow the lead of the Attorney General’s Office in transparency and pass a bill that would make disciplinary records of any law enforcement officer available to the public and require those records to be maintained for at least 20 years.

“I think it gives the public power to hold police accountable in a way that they just haven’t been able to do previously,” she added.