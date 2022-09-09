New Jersey has unveiled a new dashboard that allows people to review internal investigations being conducted in police departments in the Garden State.

The dashboard allows users to filter the investigations by law enforcement agencies, the types of allegations involved, and if any disciplinary action was taken.

“Fostering strong relationships between law enforcement and communities is essential to public safety,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a release. “Transparency, fairness, and mutual respect are foundational to building that essential trust.”

“Today we take another step toward greater transparency and accountability in law enforcement through the release of our Internal Affairs Dashboard,” Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in the release. “The Office of Justice Data aggregated a tremendous amount of information to give New Jerseyians insight into internal affairs cases that no other state provides. Now for the first time in state history, the public will be able to see, all in one location, the allegations and disciplinary action taken in internal affairs cases across New Jersey.”