Dangerous levels of toxic ‘blue-green algae’ found in South Jersey ponds and lakes

Camden County officials are warning the public about dangerous levels of toxic cyanobacteria in Timber Creek Pond in Gloucester Township.

Also known as blue-green algae, cyanobacteria feed on nutrients in the water and thrive in warm water during summer months. Fertilizers in farm runoff often cause an increase in those nutrients, including nitrogen and phosphorus.

Officials are urging the public to stay away from Timber Creek Pond until they treat the toxic algae.

“There is enough toxicity in the water that could, if an animal or human were to drink that water, it could cause liver damage, other internal organ damage,” said Mike Haberland, a county agent specializing in agriculture and natural resources with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. “And with dogs, they can die within a few hours to a day.”

Haberland says global warming may lead to increased occurrences of blue-green algae contamination in New Jersey ponds and lakes.

“Average temperatures are increasing. And these critters like the warmer water,” Haberland said.