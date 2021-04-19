New coalition aims to expand voting access in Delaware

Earlier this year, Delaware lawmakers moved closer to automatically registering residents at the DMV. Now, a new coalition wants to push the General Assembly to enact even more measures to expand voting access.

The Delaware Voting Rights Coalition includes the ACLU of Delaware, the League of Women Voters, and the Delaware State Association of Letter Carriers.

“Removing unnecessary barriers to voting will increase voting participation and help us reach our goals of becoming a more just nation that is stronger together,” said Courtnee Jordan-Cox of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority’s Alpha Nu Sigma Alumnae Chapter, which is also part of the coalition.

The group is calling for same-day voter registration, to replace the state’s current rules that require voters to be registered at least 25 days before the election.