New app could help track Delaware COVID-19 cases

While the state has been working to increase its contact tracing ability by tracking down anyone who may have spent time with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, a new app could help notify strangers that someone they were close to recently has the virus.

“Typical contact tracing relies on an individual remembering the names of people they have been in contact with – and for how long,” said Molly Magarik, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services. “Using the COVID Alert DE app will help to speed up the process of notifying close contacts and identifying close contacts.”

The app uses Bluetooth technology to communicate with other phones that also have the app installed. The phones communicate over Bluetooth when in close proximity using frequently changing codes to identify the users. Close proximity is considered being within six feet of someone for 15 minutes or more.

“The COVID Alert DE app will protect your privacy by not collecting or sharing any personal information such as name, address, or age that can identify you,” Magarik said. “We are not using GPS, navigation, geocoding or any other location services as part of this app.”