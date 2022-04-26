Monday marks the start of National Crime Victims Rights week in Philadelphia with events planned throughout the week. Meanwhile, the city’s gun violence shows no signs of abating.

The City experienced record-breaking gun violence deaths in 2021 – 562 people were killed by firearms and about 2,000 were injured. More than 150 people have died so far this year.

In addition to those killed and physically injured, the violence traumatizes hundreds more residents, including witnesses, friends, and families. Philadelphia District Attorney’s Victim Support Services executive director Myra Maxwell says the victim’s rights movement needs to ensure equity and inclusion.

“We want to make sure we are looking at people as individuals,” said Maxwell during a press conference at the Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia on Monday. “There are no cookie-cutter [approaches] here, every person’s journey is their individual journey and we want to ensure that we are supporting them through that journey.”