N.J. Turnpike, Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway to increase tolls

New Jersey drivers can expect to pay more on the state’s toll roads.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority voted 7-0 Wednesday morning to increase tolls starting September 13, 2020. Tolls will increase an average of $1.30 per passenger vehicle on the turnpike and raise the base toll on the Garden State Parkway to $1.90. The increase will fund $24 billion in construction costs over the next decade, including widening of the highways.

Construction will include highway widening in congested areas, bridge rehabilitation and the installation of electronic toll collections across the turnpike. The full plan is available on the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s website.

The decision has sparked controversy since the hearings and vote took place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Many called in to today’s hearing to voice their concerns about the timing of the vote as well as the environmental implications of the plan. Activists opposed to the increase have argued that the plan does not consider possible issues such as air pollution and public health, or that we don’t know how travel patterns will be different once more people are cleared to go back to work.

However, Gov. Phil Murphy said the construction plan is in line with his emission reduction goals. Specifically, he referenced the high amount of “cars idling” on the turnpike that would be reduced with expanded roadways. He also noted that New Jersey is the seventh state in electric car sales but the 49th state in electric car infrastructure, which the new construction will address with the addition of car charging stations at rest stops.