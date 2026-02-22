From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Gateway Development Commission resumes construction this week on the new Hudson River rail tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York. The commission halted work on the project on Feb. 6 due to a federal funding freeze, forcing almost 1,000 workers off the job after the agency ran out of money. On Feb. 18, the agency issued a statement saying officials had received $200 million, clearing the way to restart construction on the massive project, which includes a new rail tunnel and the rehabilitation of the existing Hudson River rail tunnel, built in 1910 and requiring constant maintenance to remain open.

How did we get here?

Congress approved full funding to complete the project, but a directive from President Donald Trump on Oct. 15 froze the money. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must release the billions of dollars so work can resume. Four days before the work stoppage, the Gateway Development Commission filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the federal government in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Officials in New Jersey and New York also filed a lawsuit, accusing the Trump administration of illegally withholding the $15 billion that had been approved by Congress.

Why were the funds frozen?

Last fall, after Senate Democrats rejected a proposal to end the government shutdown unless the Trump administration reinstated health care subsidies for low-income residents, Trump announced he was canceling the Gateway project, saying it was one of the programs that his administration “didn’t like.”

Two weeks later, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said his staff members were on furlough because of the government shutdown and announced that the project was under review.