Coronavirus update: Activists slam Turnpike toll hike, Murphy names restart team

‘Epitome of foolishness’: N.J. Turnpike Authority slammed over toll hike plan

New Jersey officials faced sharp criticism Tuesday over a plan to raise tolls on the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway in the middle of a pandemic.

The money would fund $24 billion worth of highway widening and other projects. Average tolls on the Turnpike would increase by $1.30, and on the Parkway by $0.30.

During the Turnpike Authority’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, held via telephone, activists slammed board members for considering the proposal at a time when stay-at-home orders make public participation difficult.

They also raised objections to the plan itself, especially its emphasis on highway widening. They said it will increase carbon emissions by putting more cars on the road, degrade air quality and may actually lead to more traffic congestion.

Activist Lauren Morse pointed to research linking poor air quality to higher rates of death from COVID-19.

“Given everything we know about the impact on human health, and given everything we know about the dire need to drastically cut our emissions, this just seems to me the epitome of foolishness,” she said.

Environmental and transportation advocacy groups have pitched an alternative capital plan that focuses more on mass transit.

The existing proposal, however, has the backing of labor and construction groups. State Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has framed it as an economic stimulus that will create badly needed jobs.

The Turnpike Authority has not yet scheduled a vote to approve the plan.