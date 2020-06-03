N.J. to overhaul police use-of-force guidelines, AG says

Citing George Floyd’s death, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday the state will update its guidelines governing the use of force by police for the first time in two decades and will move to require a statewide licensing program for all officers.

“To the thousands of New Jerseyans that assembled peacefully this week let me be clear: we hear you, we see you, we respect you, we share your anger and we share your commitment to change,” Grewal said during a news conference alongside Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

At least 43 other states require some licensing requirement for officers, Grewal said, adding he wants to bring law enforcement inline with other professions that require licensing, like doctors and lawyers.

The announcements also include a pilot program in a handful of cities across the state to conduct training programs aimed at promoting safe interactions between police and communities, Grewal said, and the implementation of a statewide database to document when police use force.

New Jersey, like many other states, has seen dozens of protests stemming from Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black, died after a white officer was recorded pressing with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. The officer face a third-degree murder charge now in Minnesota.