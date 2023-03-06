N.J. Senator Menendez co-launches bill to give ATF, FBI gun tracking power

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), along with U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), introduced legislation this week meant to change the laws surrounding federal gun data.

Menendez is a co-founder of the Senate Gun Violence Prevention Caucus that was formed last month.

Since 2003, Congressional Republicans have restricted both the ATF’s and FBI’s ability to collect, trace, and publish gun records by making amendments to the Department of Justice’s yearly funding bill.

If passed, the bill would repeal the following at the federal level: