N.J. says no need to file new unemployment claim as benefit year ends
As hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents on unemployment are nearing the end of their benefit year, the state Department of Labor and Workforce announced they do not have to file a new claim for their benefits to continue.
The department announced Thursday it has developed a plan, per federal law, that will review claims on a large scale without any further action from those who file.
Yesterday, NJDOL announced claimants reaching the Benefit Year End will not have to file a new claim for benefits to continue. We've developed programming to review BYE claims on a large scale, per federal law. Existing claimants are urged not to file a new claim to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/CWmMbLJtzd— NJ Labor Department (@NJLaborDept) March 4, 2021
The department is urging those who receive benefits not to file a new claim because it will cause a delay.
Claimants will receive confirmation of certification once the review is complete.
The announcement comes as new unemployment claims in New Jersey have reached their lowest level in a year.
According to figures from the state, 10,384 people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time for the week ending Feb. 27. That represents 392 fewer claims compared to the previous week, a 3.5% decrease.
For the week ending Feb 27, NJ recorded 392 fewer new unemployment filings compared with the prior week, a 3.5% decrease, marking the 3rd straight week of declines.— NJ Labor Department (@NJLaborDept) March 4, 2021
However, the Department has seen 2,034,337 new jobless claims in the past year, far eclipsing any other period. pic.twitter.com/tiUzUrIFmu
Yet, despite the fact new claims have fallen for the third week in a row, the department said overall 2,034,337 new jobless claims have been filed since the pandemic began; more than any other period. The department said they paid out $23.8 billion in unemployment benefits in the past year.
New jobless claims soared to 718,324 in the first month of the pandemic when Gov. Phil Murphy ordered nonessential businesses closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
