Coronavirus Pandemic

N.J. says no need to file new unemployment claim as benefit year ends

The State Capitol in Trenton, N.J. (Alan Tu/WHYY)

The State Capitol in Trenton, N.J. (Alan Tu/WHYY)

As hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents on unemployment are nearing the end of their benefit year, the state Department of Labor and Workforce announced they do not have to file a new claim for their benefits to continue.

The department announced Thursday it has developed a plan, per federal law, that will review claims on a large scale without any further action from those who file.

The department is urging those who receive benefits not to file a new claim because it will cause a delay.

Claimants will receive confirmation of certification once the review is complete.

Related Content

The announcement comes as new unemployment claims in New Jersey have reached their lowest level in a year.

According to figures from the state, 10,384 people filed for unemployment benefits for the first time for the week ending Feb. 27. That represents 392 fewer claims compared to the previous week, a 3.5% decrease.

Yet, despite the fact new claims have fallen for the third week in a row, the department said overall 2,034,337 new jobless claims have been filed since the pandemic began; more than any other period. The department said they paid out $23.8 billion in unemployment benefits in the past year.

New jobless claims soared to 718,324 in the first month of the pandemic when Gov. Phil Murphy ordered nonessential businesses closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About P. Kenneth Burns

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate