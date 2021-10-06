Gov. Phil Murphy signed late Tuesday an executive order raising the minimum pay for poll workers on Election Day from $200 to $300.

The move is designed to prevent a shortage of poll workers for the upcoming election season, which also includes nine days of in-person early voting for the first time in the state.

“We must ensure that we have the roster of poll workers we will need so every voter is properly, quickly, and accurately checked in and able to cast their vote,” Murphy said during his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing. “This is the unsung work of the women and men who help run our elections at local polling places across our state.”

During the June primary election, poll workers were paid $400 for the day after legislative action. However, the extra money was only for the primary.

Some South Jersey county election officials WHYY News spoke to prior to the governor’s announcement said they were facing a shortage of poll workers.