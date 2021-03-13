N.J. officials praise signing of federal stimulus plan ‘that our families needed’

When President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan on Thursday — the third stimulus package of the pandemic, but the first of his administration — New Jersey officials praised it as essential for tackling the challenges still facing the state.

“This is the plan that our families needed from the start,” said Gov. Phil Murphy, during a press conference Friday morning. “This is the plan that will allow exponentially more of them to look with optimism to the days and weeks and months to come, instead of with dread.”

The package includes $1,400 checks for individuals making up to $75,000 per year, or $2,800 for couples making up to $150,000 annually. The White House said stimulus checks would begin going out in the coming days.