N.J. lawmakers find millions for pet projects in budget that borrows billions, raises taxes

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

Dozens of spending items were tucked into the state budget at the last minute by lawmakers this week, while they are arguing the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic is forcing New Jersey to borrow billions of dollars to maintain core services like education and public safety.

Among the various projects now in line to be funded by state taxpayers amid the health crisis are shade tree management in Metuchen, a municipal facility renovation in East Brunswick, and the dredging of a reservoir in Clark, according to budget documents made public this week.

Funding has also been set aside amid the pandemic for an Essex County youth golf program, although that item was not added by lawmakers, but instead was first earmarked in the budget that Gov. Phil Murphy sent to lawmakers in late August.

In all, more than $400 million in new spending was added onto Murphy’s proposed budget by lawmakers this week, according to budget documents.

Many of the additions restore funding for things like community colleges and substance-abuse programs that were initially facing cuts as those services were likely to be leaned on heavily as the pandemic continues.

Other additions are altogether new spending items that lawmakers have proposed, apparently in response to current events. They include funding to address racial bias, $50,000, and to pay for anti-discrimination efforts, $50,000. There is also new funding for services provided by Federally Qualified Health Centers, $16 million, and more state aid for distressed cities and other municipalities, $10 million.