N.J. lawmaker to introduce Biden’s ‘bold’ immigration reform package

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is set to introduce sweeping immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for millions of people living in the United States without legal status.

Under the bill, known as the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, undocumented immigrants could apply to become a citizen after eight years, so long as they pass a background check and have been paying taxes, among other eligibility requirements.

Applicants also must have been present in the U.S. on Jan. 1, 2021.

During a virtual news conference on Thursday, Menendez expressed optimism that the reforms portion of the legislative package would become a reality.

“We will get it done,” said Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, during a virtual news conference on Thursday.

If passed, participants would immediately get temporary legal status, meaning they’d be authorized to work, join the military and travel. They also could not be deported.