State launches awareness campaign

New Jersey officials are launching a new public awareness campaign to make sure residents understand the importance of getting tested for COVID-19, cooperating with contact tracers helping to contain the spread of the virus, and taking precautions to prevent getting sick.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the campaign, “For Each Other, For Us All,” “reinforces that we are in this together.”

“What one person does or doesn’t do, can impact another,” she said. “And we must work together to protect not only ourselves, but our families and our community at large to get through this pandemic.”

The campaign is aimed at those considered vulnerable and at high-risk to COVID-19, especially people of color who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, Persichilli said.

Advertising will run in multiple languages on several platforms including broadcast, digital and social media throughout the summer. Messaging kits will be distributed to local health departments, other state agencies, health centers and community groups.

The campaign will also have a focus on those who are under the age of 30 “because of the risky behaviors we have seen them engage in” — specifically, large house parties, and other gatherings.

Since April, the state has seen an uptick in cases for those ages 18 to 29. Gov. Murphy has since restricted some indoor gatherings to 25% or 25 people maximum.

Persichilli emphasized that when young people gather in crowded spaces without precautions, they are putting other people at risk.

“They are putting their loved ones at risk, they are putting themselves at risk,” she said. “They may affect their parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.”