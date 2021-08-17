Coronavirus concerns again force cancellation of N.J. marathon

Concerns about COVID-19 have prompted the cancellation of one of New Jersey’s premier road races for the second year in a row.

The New Jersey Marathon and Half Marathon were scheduled to be held in and around Long Branch on Oct. 16 and 17.

In a statement on the event’s website, organizers said the city has decided not to hold large events this fall. The races annually attract thousands of runners to the New Jersey shore.

“With the unknown impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and the City’s charge to protect its citizens, Long Branch has made the decision to not allow large events this fall,” organizers wrote. “We appreciate the difficult position that Long Branch is in and their 25 years of support.”