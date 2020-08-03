N.J. federal judge Esther Salas speaks out after son shot dead at family home

The New Jersey federal judge whose family was targeted in a deadly July attack by a lawyer who espoused misogynistic beliefs is speaking out.

District Court Judge Esther Salas said in a video released Monday that her family is still reeling from the shooting that left her 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl dead and sent her husband, defense attorney Mark Anderl, 63, to the hospital.

Salas said it is too easy for those who bear a grudge against federal judges to find their personal information online.

“I am here asking everyone to help me ensure that no one ever has to experience this kind of pain,” Salas said. “We may not be able to stop something like this from happening again, but we can make it hard for those who target us to track us down.”

Authorities named self-proclaimed anti-feminist men’s rights attorney Roy Den Hollander as the sole suspect in the shooting. They said Den Hollander showed up at Salas’s North Brunswick home dressed as a FedEx delivery driver and opened fire.

Salas, who was in another part of the home at the time and was not injured, called Den Hollander “a madman.”

“Daniel being Daniel, protected his father and he took the shooter’s first bullet directly to the chest,” Salas said in the video. “The monster then turned his attention to my husband and began to shoot at my husband, one shot after another.”

Mark Anderl was shot three times and remains hospitalized after multiple surgeries. He was hit in the right chest, left abdomen and right forearm.

Den Hollander was found dead in New York from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours after the attack.

His website contained vitriolic rants against women and occasionally violent imagery. Among his targets were his late mother, his ex-wife, friends from childhood and “feminazi” judges.

Den Hollander was reportedly upset over a case he had pending before Salas, which centered around a woman who sued the federal government because, as a woman, she was ineligible for the draft. Authorities said he may have been targeting others. Federal investigators have also linked Den Hollander to the killing of Marc Angelucci in San Bernardino County, California.