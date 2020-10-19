New Jersey man arrested for allegedly threatening judge

A New Jersey man who has sued the United States for allowing “Socialists and Muslims” to hold jobs in federal government was charged with threatening a federal judge.

William Kaetz was arrested Sunday and charged with threatening to assault and kill a federal judge and using interstate communications to threaten to injure a person. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance by video-conference Monday afternoon.

Kaetz sent a letter to the judge’s house last month saying he wanted the judge to expedite a case Kaetz had pending, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Newark. A week later he allegedly left a voicemail at the judge’s office, and on Sunday allegedly sent an email to the judge’s personal email account calling the judge a traitor, which he said “has a death sentence.”