N.J. coronavirus update: More than 4.8 million residents fully vaccinated

With more than 4.8 million New Jersey residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials there say new cases are primarily among people who are not protected by the vaccine.

“It is now largely a disease of the unvaccinated,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli Monday.

New case counts have plummeted and the state only reported 126 new cases Monday.

Still, the state Department of Health has identified dozens of communities across the state with low vaccination rates and flooded them with targeted messaging from people residents trust.