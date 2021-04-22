N.J. coronavirus update: Gov. Murphy believes people will trust J&J vaccine again

‘The faith will come back’ in J&J vaccine, Murphy says

Despite an ongoing pause in using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a scathing report about one of the plants that made the vaccine, Gov. Phil Murphy believes that people will trust the vaccine again.

According to an Economist/YouGov poll, about half of those surveyed considered the J&J vaccine safe before a pause in distributing the vaccine was implemented by federal officials. After the pause, that number fell to 37%.

In addition to the pause, a scathing report from the Food and Drug Administration cites several serious failures at a manufacturing plant in Baltimore where a reported 15 million doses worth of the J&J vaccine were ruined. The 12-page report portrays a plant with systemic problems, according to The Washington Post.

The New Brunswick-based pharmaceutical giant nor Emergent BioSolutions — the plant involved — has yet to confirm the exact number of doses that were ruined.

Murphy said he only saw headlines about the report. He also noted that the state’s 200,000 doses of the J&J vaccine currently being stored did not come from the Baltimore plant.

Despite the setbacks, Murphy said “I think the faith will come back” for the vaccine.

“The pause over the blood clots is proof that the system is working [to keep us safe],” Murphy said. He added that federal officials uncovering failings at the Baltimore plant also proves that safeguards are in place.

Confidence in federal officials was also echoed by Dr. Edward Lifshitz, medical director of the state Department of Health.

“I have, as I said before, tremendous faith in the career scientists and the people in the federal government at the FDA [and] at CDC who look into these things and are paying close attention,” said Lifshitz.