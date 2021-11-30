N.J. coronavirus update: Bracing for omicron, but still dealing with delta

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials are bracing for their first cases of the omicron variant, a new coronavirus strain dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization.

“I’m not the expert, but I’ll be stunned if it’s not already in the United States, “ said Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday. “The reality is that as our region is a hub of international travel and commerce, we must be ready now in anticipation of this variant,” he continued.

The Garden State’s public and commercial labs are sequencing around 1,200 specimens a week, on the lookout for changes to the coronavirus, according to state Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli. PCR tests can also pick up omicron’s unique signature, making detection relatively quick. The state has instructed clinical labs to reach out if or when they find this sequence.

So far, no cases of omicron have been detected in New Jersey or anywhere else in the United States. Canada has confirmed two cases.