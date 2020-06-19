N.J. coronavirus recovery: Nursing homes to permit visitors; hair salons, barber shops to reopen

Nursing homes to allow visitors

Long-term care facilities in New Jersey will be permitted to allow visitors once again starting Sunday.

The state in March banned outside guests in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, which had been reporting a significant number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

“We know that it has been a long, hard three months for residents and families,” said Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli. “But we know we must be thoughtful and careful.”

Visitations only will occur outside, and two visitors per resident will be permitted at a time. Guests will have to stay six feet away from residents, and everyone will be required to wear a face covering.

More than 35,000 residents and staff in New Jersey long-term care facilities contracted COVID-19 and at least 6,152 have died from it.