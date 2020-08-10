N.J. coronavirus recovery: New mandatory benchmarks for long-term care facilities

The state also has hired a deputy commissioner of public health, Dr. David Adinaro, and created the Long-Term Care Emergency Operations Center to centralize emergency management. Almost 470 infection control surveys have been completed and 3,600 complaints in the backlog have been cleared.

Murphy announced that long-term care facilities will receive a total of $155 million dollars in support. The total amount consists of $25 million dollars in state and federal funds to pay for testing programs and a $130 million plan for workforce and infection control processes in nursing homes. This funding includes increasing wages for certified nursing aides. Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johson said the $130 million dollars represent a 10% increase in funding. The average hourly wage increase for certified nursing aides will be about 20%.

“Sixty percent of funding must flow directly to our nursing home workforce” said Murphy and the remainder will go to facilities when they meet benchmarks. The Department of Human Services will have the ability to recoup funds from facilities that do not comply with all requirements.

Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced that meeting these benchmarks will move long-term care facilities into phases allowing for scheduled indoor visitation. Long term care facility reopening will move in four phases and they will have to successfully have no worsening of conditions for at least 14 days to move to the next phase.

Social visits are “essential for emotional wellbeing of nursing home residents,” said Persichilli, who announced that COVID-19 negative residents, asymptomatic residents, and recovered residents would be able to have limited indoor visits, as well as limited communal activities like communal dining, hair cuts, and small group activities.

“We must proceed with caution as we reopen these facilities,” said Persichilli. There are still more than 260 active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in New Jersey.