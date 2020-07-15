Officials plan app to enforce travel advisory

On Wednesday, Murphy updated the state’s travel advisory to include travelers coming from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin. People from those states will now be required to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New Jersey.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania recently removed Delaware from that list.

It’s still unclear how officials are enforcing the travel advisory, but Murphy has put an emphasis on personal responsibility.

“I would love to be able to stop people and turn them around at our borders,” he said.

New Jersey is working on technology to track travelers from out of state, similar to questionnaires that New York is currently using at airports for travelers coming from states on the list.

Out-of-state travelers to New Jersey will soon be able to self-report through a phone app that they will be asked to download when they disembark at the airport. The app, which Persichilli said is “almost complete,” will include a short questionnaire on where the traveler has been and how to reach them. The app is not yet available to download.