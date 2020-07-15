Coronavirus Pandemic

Delaware no longer on quarantine list for Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Delaware Gov. John Carney

Delaware Gov. John Carney answers questions regarding Delaware’s response to coronavirus during a press briefing at the Carvel State Office building in Wilmington on April 3, 2020. (Saquan Stimpson for WHYY)

People from Delaware who travel to Pennsylvania and New Jersey will no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days, said Delaware Governor John Carney at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey added Delaware to their quarantine lists last week because the rate of COVID-19 infections there was more than 10 per 100,000 residents. New Jersey put the travel advisory on any state where the number of COVID-19 positive cases was higher than 10 per 100,000 residents.

There were recent outbreaks at Sussex County beach towns and the county prison for men, which brought the rate of infection up to 13 per per 100,000.

Carney said he had spoken to the governors of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and thanks them for taking Delaware off the quarantine list.

