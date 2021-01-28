N.J. company kept details on new ‘forever chemicals’ hidden for years, advocacy group tells EPA

Solvay denies the allegation

Solvay denied it violated the toxic substances law. “Solvay adheres to high standards and disclosure requirements in all locations in which we operate. We believe these allegations are misguided and without merit,” it said in a statement responding to the petition.

The company disclosed in October last year that it has been using the unregulated replacement chemicals instead of PFNA (perfluorononanoic acid), a toxic chemical that it phased out of use in 2010, and which has been regulated by New Jersey since 2018. PFNA was found in public water at Paulsboro, near Solvay’s West Deptford plant, in 2013, causing the shutdown of one well until filters were fitted, and prompting state officials to urge residents to use bottled water for young children.

Environmental groups and state regulators have frequently accused the company of being responsible for contaminating water and soil with PFAS chemicals near its plant. In November, New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sued Solvay in a Natural Resource Damage suit, saying that its use of both the old and new PFAS chemicals was a risk to human health and the environment. In 2019, the DEP filed a “directive” against Solvay and four other chemical companies, accusing them of contaminating the environment with PFAS chemicals, and failing to clean them up.

Scientists and regulators have warned for years that the new CIPFPECA chemicals may be just as dangerous to human health as the chemicals they are designed to replace. But the replacements are not subject to the strict new health limits that have been imposed on some of the older chemicals by New Jersey and other states. Critics say that regulating the chemicals one by one is akin to whack-a-mole because industry develops new substitutes as soon as the older chemicals are regulated, and so PFAS should be regulated as a class.

Both the old and new chemicals are part of the PFAS (per- and polyfluororalkyl substances) family, which are known as forever chemicals because they don’t break down in the environment and accumulate in the human body. Their health effects include some cancers, immune-system impairments, and developmental problems in young children, and they are believed to be widespread in the population. The chemicals were once used in consumer products including Teflon, and are still used in some products including food packaging.

The new CIPFPECA chemicals — formally known as chloroperfluoropolyether carboxylate compounds — have already been found near Solvay’s plant, EWG said in its petition. “Studies by EPA researchers have identified these … compounds, previously unknown to the public, in soil and drinking water in close proximity to the Solvay facility in New Jersey,” the document said.