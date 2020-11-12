State lawsuit targets South Jersey chemical company and its predecessor

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

A South Jersey company has been using secret chemicals to replace others that are subject to strict health limits, but the new substances may be just as toxic to air, soil and drinking water, state officials say in a new lawsuit.

The Department of Environmental Protection and the state attorney general’s office on Tuesday sued Solvay Specialty Polymers of Gloucester County, saying the company has been discharging both the old and new PFAS chemicals — also known as “forever chemicals” — into the environment from its West Deptford plant for years, and hasn’t done enough to clean them up.

“Solvay cannot be allowed to continue to release toxic PFAS chemicals into the environment while leaving the public in the dark about the risks of their practices,” said DEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe, in a statement. “Solvay’s steadfast refusal to accept responsibility for its scientifically documented impacts to both the health of its neighbors and the environment in West Deptford and the surrounding areas, has left the Department with no choice but to proceed with today’s filing.”

Solvay and its competitors are faced with increasing regulation of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) such as PFNA (perfluorononanoic acid) and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), and so are switching to unregulated substitutes. But the new chemicals appear to be just as dangerous to the environment and human health, according to the suit, filed in Superior Court in Gloucester County.

The new chemicals “pose risks to public health and the environment similar to the risks posed by PFNA and PFOA,” the agencies said in a 111-page complaint. It seeks a court order to compel Solvay to fully investigate and clean up its pollution, protect drinking water, restore natural resources, and publicly disclose the impact of its pollution on public health and the environment.

Solvay told the DEP in April last year that it had discharged replacement chemicals into the environment for “more than two decades” and continues to do so today, the complaint said. It suggests that the replacements were used alongside PFNA and PFOA until the company phased out the older chemicals in 2010.

Tracy Carluccio, deputy director of the environmental group Delaware Riverkeeper Network, and a longtime campaigner for stricter health limits on PFAS chemicals, said she didn’t know until reading the complaint that the company had used the replacement chemicals for so long.