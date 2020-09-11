N.J. agrees to settlement over allegations of long-term sexual abuse at women’s prison

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

New Jersey corrections officials are working with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle what one lawmaker called a “pretty scathing” complaint that the state women’s prison failed to protect people incarcerated there from sexual abuse by guards.

The DOJ and the state earlier this week reached a tentative settlement over a federal report that alleges a dozen conditions that allowed for sexual assaults at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, violating prisoners’ civil rights.

Testifying Thursday before the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, Marcus Hicks, commissioner of the state Department of Corrections, said he could not discuss the specifics of the settlement, but that it would likely include federal monitors to oversee that remedial actions are put in place and followed.

“While that’s being reviewed, obviously, by counsel, I can’t talk specifically about what’s in it,” Hicks said. “What I can say is … the agreement includes very specific recommendations that DOJ expects the Department of Corrections to implement. One thing I can say is that they have acknowledged that DOC has demonstrated a commitment to improving the conditions at Edna Mahan and that is verbatim in the language.”

Correctional officers charged with assault

The DOJ report, the result of an investigation that began in April 2018, found systemic problems at Mahan that allow sexual abuse to occur undetected and undeterred and that discourage prisoners from reporting abuse. At least eight correctional police officers at the Hunterdon County facility have been charged with sexual assault or misconduct since 2015.

“Long-standing problems with staff sexual abuse at Edna Mahan have been documented for decades,” the report stated. “Despite being on notice of this sexual abuse, NJDOC and Edna Mahan failed to take timely action to remedy the systemic problems that enabled correction officers and other staff to continue to sexually abuse Edna Mahan prisoners.”

A settlement would prevent DOJ from suing the state to force it to correct issues at Mahan. Hicks said he expects the settlement, currently under review, will be finalized soon.

Sen. Linda Greenstein (D-Mercer), who chairs the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee, raised the issue during a hearing about Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal, which would cut the Department of Corrections budget by more than $50 million. She peppered Hicks with questions about Mahan, noting that she was disappointed Hicks did not appear at a hearing earlier this year following the release of the DOJ report, which she said Hicks has “admitted is pretty scathing.”

Specifically, Greenstein asked on what basis federal officials stated they are confident the DOC will stop the sexual assaults.

“Are they basing it on things you’ve done so far, or on things they expect you to do in the future?” Greenstein asked. “That makes a difference; I mean, have they seen evidence of accountability, have they seen evidence that you have moved ahead and, if so, what are some of the specifics there?”